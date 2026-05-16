NATO Secretary General calls emergency meeting of defense company leaders

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte plans to urge European defense companies to increase investment and production, according to journalists. The bloc's leadership hopes to strengthen the continent's military potential and reassure US President Donald Trump.

What is known about the plans of the NATO Secretary General?

As the media has learned, Rutte plans to hold meetings in Brussels with the management of leading European defense concerns.

The Secretary General of the Alliance intends to urge them to act promptly and prepare the basis for important announcements at the annual NATO summit in Ankara in July.

Ahead of the meeting, companies were asked to provide information on major investments and their ability to scale up production, with particular attention to areas such as air defense and long-range missiles. Share

According to journalists, Mark Rutte often holds meetings with the heads of leading European defense companies.

Despite this, convening representatives of such a large number of companies at one meeting can be considered a truly unique event.

Furthermore, Rutte's statement on what NATO expects from these groups also highlights the urgent need for the bloc to demonstrate its industrial growth at the leaders' meeting in Turkey.