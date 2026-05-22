According to the Tagesschau, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been doing everything he can to implement the secret project "Scythian". What is important to understand is that it involves placing nuclear missiles on the seabed.
Points of attention
- The strategic goal of 'Scythian' is to reduce the aggressor country's reliance on expensive platforms like submarines, showcasing Putin's innovative yet dangerous approach.
- The potential risks of 'Scythian' include challenges posed by ocean currents and siltation of mines, highlighting the complexities and dangers of this covert project.
Secret Project "Scythian" — what is known about Putin's plan
As journalists managed to find out, NATO intelligence services have been monitoring the Russian ship "Zvezda" for quite some time.
The West is inclined to believe that the Kremlin could use it to place nuclear missiles on the seabed.
What is important to understand is that this ship is currently in the White Sea — it is located in the north, near the border with Finland.
NATO intelligence agencies have evidence that Putin may have been actively working on deploying ballistic missiles in the ocean for many years. What's more, he is using previously unknown methods.
The secret Russian project "Scythian" is indeed very dangerous for the West and the entire world.
The main problem is that launchers hidden on the seabed are very difficult to detect and hit.
German NATO naval officer Helge Adrians revealed Putin's key goal.
According to him, the dictator wants to minimize the aggressor country's dependence on very complex and expensive platforms, such as submarines or large cruisers.
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