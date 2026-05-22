According to the Tagesschau, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been doing everything he can to implement the secret project "Scythian". What is important to understand is that it involves placing nuclear missiles on the seabed.

Secret Project "Scythian" — what is known about Putin's plan

As journalists managed to find out, NATO intelligence services have been monitoring the Russian ship "Zvezda" for quite some time.

The West is inclined to believe that the Kremlin could use it to place nuclear missiles on the seabed.

What is important to understand is that this ship is currently in the White Sea — it is located in the north, near the border with Finland.

NATO intelligence agencies have evidence that Putin may have been actively working on deploying ballistic missiles in the ocean for many years. What's more, he is using previously unknown methods.

The secret Russian project "Scythian" is indeed very dangerous for the West and the entire world.

The main problem is that launchers hidden on the seabed are very difficult to detect and hit.

German NATO naval officer Helge Adrians revealed Putin's key goal.