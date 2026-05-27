According to the head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, the aggressor country Russia is currently not capable of carrying out a major offensive against NATO. Despite this, we can expect sabotage and provocations of various kinds from it.

Sikorsky believes that Russia is weakened

According to the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is indeed a serious threat to his country.

That is why he called on official Warsaw not to ignore what the Kremlin is doing.

Despite this, the diplomat does not believe that Moscow will dare to seriously escalate against NATO.

Russia is not capable of launching a major offensive against NATO today, and if it were preparing for one, we would see it - we have satellite intelligence. We saw the concentration of a hundred thousand soldiers around Ukraine, which has been building up for months. Radoslav Sikorsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

According to the diplomat, Putin's intentions may be more dangerous than they initially seem, so it is important to prepare for different scenarios, even the worst ones.

"Russia is capable of sabotage or provocations that do not reach the level of a real invasion. NATO must also be prepared for such actions," the head of Polish diplomacy emphasized. Share

What is important to understand is that Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer recently predicted that Putin could invade NATO within two years.