According to the head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, the aggressor country Russia is currently not capable of carrying out a major offensive against NATO. Despite this, we can expect sabotage and provocations of various kinds from it.
Points of attention
- Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer's prediction of a potential Russian invasion of NATO within the next two years raises concerns about the urgency for NATO to remain vigilant and prepared.
- The ongoing monitoring of Russian activities and preparing for worst-case scenarios remain crucial in assessing and responding to potential threats posed by Russia.
Sikorsky believes that Russia is weakened
According to the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is indeed a serious threat to his country.
That is why he called on official Warsaw not to ignore what the Kremlin is doing.
Despite this, the diplomat does not believe that Moscow will dare to seriously escalate against NATO.
According to the diplomat, Putin's intentions may be more dangerous than they initially seem, so it is important to prepare for different scenarios, even the worst ones.
What is important to understand is that Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer recently predicted that Putin could invade NATO within two years.
In his opinion, this could happen even earlier.
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