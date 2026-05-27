Powerful "bavovna" covered military facilities in Tuapse, Taganrog and Voronezh — video

Last night, loud explosions thundered in various regions of the aggressor country of Russia. In general, the hostile Ministry of Defense announced an attack by a large number of Ukrainian drones, and social networks are publishing videos of "arrivals" in Tuapse, Taganrog, Voronezh, and temporarily occupied Makiivka.

“Bavovna” in Russia on May 27 — first details and video

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that last night — from 20:00 Moscow time on May 26 to 7:00 Moscow time on May 27 — 140 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular air defense systems over the following territories:

Belgorodskaya,

Volgograd,

Voronezh,

Kursk,

Orlovskaya,

Tula regions,

Krasnodar Territory,

Crimea

the water areas of the Azov and Black Seas.

According to eyewitnesses, on the night of May 27, Ukrainian drones again attacked the port in Tuapse. At least one approach was recorded.

In addition, it is noted that Taganrog was under missile attack — the territory of the aircraft repair plant was hit.

In Voronezh, the Russian Aerospace Forces' Baltimore airfield came under a powerful attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.