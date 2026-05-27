Powerful "bavovna" covered military facilities in Tuapse, Taganrog and Voronezh — video
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Events
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Powerful "bavovna" covered military facilities in Tuapse, Taganrog and Voronezh — video

“Bavovna” in Russia on May 27 — first details and video
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Last night, loud explosions thundered in various regions of the aggressor country of Russia. In general, the hostile Ministry of Defense announced an attack by a large number of Ukrainian drones, and social networks are publishing videos of "arrivals" in Tuapse, Taganrog, Voronezh, and temporarily occupied Makiivka.

Points of attention

  • Witnesses recount the night of May 27 as Ukrainian drones resuming attacks on strategic locations, such as the port in Tuapse and the Baltimore airfield in Voronezh.
  • Stay informed on the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia as aerial confrontations intensify, leading to significant damage to military installations and civilian infrastructure.

“Bavovna” in Russia on May 27 — first details and video

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that last night — from 20:00 Moscow time on May 26 to 7:00 Moscow time on May 27 — 140 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular air defense systems over the following territories:

  • Belgorodskaya,

  • Volgograd,

  • Voronezh,

  • Kursk,

  • Orlovskaya,

  • Tula regions,

  • Krasnodar Territory,

  • Crimea

  • the water areas of the Azov and Black Seas.

According to eyewitnesses, on the night of May 27, Ukrainian drones again attacked the port in Tuapse. At least one approach was recorded.

In addition, it is noted that Taganrog was under missile attack — the territory of the aircraft repair plant was hit.

In Voronezh, the Russian Aerospace Forces' Baltimore airfield came under a powerful attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Also in occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region, local residents report an arrival at a gas station.

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