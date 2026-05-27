Ukrainian soldiers hit 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army

On May 26, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked seven areas of concentration of enemy manpower, one cannon, and one other important object of the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The conflict escalation is evidenced by the increasing use of air strikes, guided bombs, kamikaze drones, and attacks on settlements by the Russian forces.
- The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine highlights the critical military developments and the persistent efforts of the Ukrainian soldiers in defending their territory.
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 27, 2026
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/27/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,358,950 (+1,000) people;
tanks — 11,955 (+1) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,618 (+3) units;
artillery systems — 42,790 (+39) units;
MLRS — 1,805 (+1) units;
ground robotic complexes — 1,485 (+10) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 313,342 (+1,307) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 99,645 (+271) units.
special equipment — 4,224 (+3) units.
In addition, it used 7,089 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,568 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 36 from multiple launch rocket systems.
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