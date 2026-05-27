Air defense eliminated 150 targets while repelling the Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, last night the Russian enemy invaders attacked Ukraine with 163 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones. The air defense forces were able to neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Ukraine's air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

The enemy air attack began at 6:00 PM on May 26.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo — Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 150 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed the hitting of 8 attack UAVs at 7 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at 4 locations.

What is important to understand is that right now there are several more enemy UAVs in Ukrainian airspace.