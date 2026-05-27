Air defense eliminated 150 targets while repelling the Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, last night the Russian enemy invaders attacked Ukraine with 163 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones. The air defense forces were able to neutralize most of the enemy targets.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the destruction of 8 attack UAVs at 7 locations, highlighting the effectiveness of the defense forces in safeguarding the airspace.
- Advocates stress the importance of following safety rules amidst the ongoing threat of enemy UAVs in Ukrainian airspace, emphasizing the need to protect the skies.
Ukraine's air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
The enemy air attack began at 6:00 PM on May 26.
Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo — Russian Federation.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed the hitting of 8 attack UAVs at 7 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at 4 locations.
What is important to understand is that right now there are several more enemy UAVs in Ukrainian airspace.
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