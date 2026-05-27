According to Bloomberg, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team is evaluating a scenario of restricting diesel and jet fuel exports amid an abnormal decrease in domestic production following daily attacks by Ukraine.

Ukraine's attacks have a significant impact on the Russian economy

According to anonymous sources, Russian companies are already being recommended to reduce the sale of petroleum products to foreign markets.

Another insider told the media that a decision to ban the export of diesel and aviation fuel could be officially made soon. However, the final date is still unknown.

If this does happen, it will put increased pressure on world prices for petroleum products.

What is important to understand is that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, is one of the key exporters of diesel fuel — it accounts for 40% of all its production to foreign markets.

The Kremlin can do nothing about the fact that Ukraine is increasingly and more powerfully attacking Russian energy facilities, primarily oil refineries and infrastructure.