Watch: USF confirmed the damage to the Syzran refinery
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Events
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Watch: USF confirmed the damage to the Syzran refinery

Forces of unmanned systems
USF
Читати українською

Unmanned Systems Forces, together with Special Operations Forces, struck the Syzran Oil Refinery.

Points of attention

  • Unmanned Systems Forces, along with Special Operations Forces, successfully struck and confirmed the destruction of the Syzran Oil Refinery in the Russian Federation on May 21.
  • The refinery, part of Rosneft's Samara oil refining complex, produces a variety of petroleum products with an annual processing volume of 7 to 8.9 million tons of oil.

USF and SSO demolished the Syzran refinery

On the night of May 21, operators of the 1st Separate Center and the 413th Raid Regiment, in cooperation with the SSO, struck the Syzran Oil Refinery in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation.

Syzran Refinery is part of Rosneft's Samara oil refining complex and produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, as well as other petroleum products.

The annual processing volume of the enterprise is from 7 to 8.9 million tons of oil.

As a result of the #DeepStrike, a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise. The detailed results of the damage are being clarified.

Unmanned systems forces consistently reduce the enemy's ability to provide Russian troops with fuel and lubricants and support the conduct of an aggressive war against Ukraine.

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