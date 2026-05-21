USF and SSO demolished the Syzran refinery

On the night of May 21, operators of the 1st Separate Center and the 413th Raid Regiment, in cooperation with the SSO, struck the Syzran Oil Refinery in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation.

Syzran Refinery is part of Rosneft's Samara oil refining complex and produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, as well as other petroleum products.

The annual processing volume of the enterprise is from 7 to 8.9 million tons of oil.

As a result of the #DeepStrike, a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise. The detailed results of the damage are being clarified. Share

Unmanned systems forces consistently reduce the enemy's ability to provide Russian troops with fuel and lubricants and support the conduct of an aggressive war against Ukraine.