Watch: Syzran refinery burns after drone attack

In the Samara region of the Russian Federation, a fire broke out at the Syzran oil refinery as a result of a UAV attack.

New “bavovna”: oil refinery on fire in Syzran

The Governor of the Samara Region, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, warned residents on social media at night "about the drone danger," and at 4:30 a.m. he informed about the closure of airspace at all altitudes of the region and the introduction of the "Carpet" regime on its territory.

After analyzing eyewitness videos, ASTRA confirmed that a UAV attack caused a fire at a refinery in the city of Syzran, Samara Region.

It is noted that black smoke is rising above the industrial zone.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, confirmed the fire at the Syzran refinery.

JSC Syzran Oil Refinery is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the Samara region, part of PJSC Rosneft. The enterprise produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, etc. The SNPZ processes from 7 to 8.5 million tons of oil per year.

On the night of April 18, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck four important facilities in the oil refining industry of the Russian Federation, in particular the Syzransky refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation, where fires were recorded.