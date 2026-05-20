Ukraine was able to stop the operation of the Moscow Refinery

According to anonymous Reuters sources, the Moscow Oil Refinery stopped oil processing after powerful attacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on Sunday, May 17.

Moscow Refinery Could Not Withstand Ukraine's Onslaught

As anonymous sources managed to find out, the damage from the drone attack was not critical.

Despite this, it is indicated that the Russian authorities still decided to stop the work preventively in order to avoid risks.

Media insiders point out that it may take several more days to restart the plant.

What is important to understand is that the Moscow Oil Refinery is part of the Gazprom Neft company (a subsidiary of the Russian monopolist Gazprom).

As mentioned earlier, Ukraine carried out an airstrike on Moscow and the region on the night of May 17. The Russians complained about a large number of loud explosions.

What is important to understand is that this was the largest deep strike on Moscow and the region since the beginning of the war.

The SBU and the SOU raided the Elma technopark in Zelenograd, the Sonyachnogorsk filling station in the village of Durykino, Sheremetyevo Airport, and the Moscow Refinery.