SBU recorded increased radiation background on the wreckage of a Russian missile

On May 20, it officially became known that counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service detected an increased radiation background on the wreckage of a Russian missile that the Russian occupiers armed with a modified Geran-2 strike drone during the attack on the Chernihiv region on the night of April 7, 2026.

What is known about the new discovery of the SBU

According to representatives of the special services, they discovered fragments of an R-60 air-to-air missile — it was found near the village of Kamka, in the Chernihiv region.

What is important to understand is that the enemy uses them during massive attacks to destroy Ukrainian aircraft and helicopters that intercept enemy UAVs.

During radiation reconnaissance in the immediate vicinity of the wreckage of an enemy drone with a missile, a gamma radiation level of 12 μSv/h was recorded, which significantly exceeds the natural radiation background and threatens human health. Share

The SBU, the State Emergency Service, and the SOU brought the missile's warhead into a safe condition and also transported it to the radioactive waste storage site.

As part of detailed research, it became known that the warhead of the Russian missile includes depleted uranium warheads identified as Uranium-235 and Uranium-238.

Because depleted uranium is extremely toxic and radioactive, Ukrainians should be especially careful if they discover fragments of UAVs, missiles, or other munitions.

What is important to understand is that the most serious threat to civilians is from damaged or burned ammunition, as they can release radioactive dust that is dangerous to people and the environment.