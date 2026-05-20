SBU recorded increased radiation background on the wreckage of a Russian missile
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

SBU recorded increased radiation background on the wreckage of a Russian missile

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
What is known about the new discovery of the SBU
Читати українською

On May 20, it officially became known that counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service detected an increased radiation background on the wreckage of a Russian missile that the Russian occupiers armed with a modified Geran-2 strike drone during the attack on the Chernihiv region on the night of April 7, 2026.

Points of attention

  • Importance of notifying relevant authorities and keeping a safe distance from such debris emphasized
  • Instructions provided on reporting findings to SBU, SES, or National Police hotlines for immediate action

What is known about the new discovery of the SBU

According to representatives of the special services, they discovered fragments of an R-60 air-to-air missile — it was found near the village of Kamka, in the Chernihiv region.

What is important to understand is that the enemy uses them during massive attacks to destroy Ukrainian aircraft and helicopters that intercept enemy UAVs.

During radiation reconnaissance in the immediate vicinity of the wreckage of an enemy drone with a missile, a gamma radiation level of 12 μSv/h was recorded, which significantly exceeds the natural radiation background and threatens human health.

The SBU, the State Emergency Service, and the SOU brought the missile's warhead into a safe condition and also transported it to the radioactive waste storage site.

As part of detailed research, it became known that the warhead of the Russian missile includes depleted uranium warheads identified as Uranium-235 and Uranium-238.

Because depleted uranium is extremely toxic and radioactive, Ukrainians should be especially careful if they discover fragments of UAVs, missiles, or other munitions.

What is important to understand is that the most serious threat to civilians is from damaged or burned ammunition, as they can release radioactive dust that is dangerous to people and the environment.

If you find such objects, do not approach them, do not touch them, or move them. You must move to a safe distance and immediately report this to the hotlines: SBU — 15-16, SES — 101, or National Police — 102.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Kstovsky refinery in Russia on fire after drone attack
“Bavovna” in Russia on May 20 — details and video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine completely destroyed 5 Russian army command posts
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine completely destroyed 5 Russian army command posts
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Syrsky announced the creation of three military shifts for rotations
Syrsky spoke about his new plans

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?