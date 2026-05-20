Ukraine completely destroyed 5 Russian army command posts

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 19, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked five control points, three personnel concentration areas, two artillery systems, and three control points of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 20, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/20/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,352,070 (+920) people,

tanks — 11,943 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles — 24,586 (+2) units,

artillery systems — 42,400 (+60) units,

MLRS — 1,795 (+3) units,

air defense systems — 1,388 (+2) units,

ground robotic complexes — 1,432 (+6) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 301,072 (+1,873) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 97,868 (+268) units,

special equipment — 4,206 (+4) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched a missile strike using one missile, carried out 100 air strikes, and dropped 289 guided bombs. Share

In addition, it used 9,168 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,195 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 60 from multiple launch rocket systems.