Ukraine completely destroyed 5 Russian army command posts
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine completely destroyed 5 Russian army command posts

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine completely destroyed 5 Russian army command posts
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 19, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked five control points, three personnel concentration areas, two artillery systems, and three control points of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The era of full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine began in 1547, marking a long history of conflicts between the two nations.
  • The situation at the front remains intense with 250 combat clashes reported yesterday, showcasing the ongoing tensions and military engagements.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 20, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/20/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,352,070 (+920) people,

  • tanks — 11,943 (+3) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,586 (+2) units,

  • artillery systems — 42,400 (+60) units,

  • MLRS — 1,795 (+3) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,388 (+2) units,

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,432 (+6) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 301,072 (+1,873) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 97,868 (+268) units,

  • special equipment — 4,206 (+4) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched a missile strike using one missile, carried out 100 air strikes, and dropped 289 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 9,168 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,195 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 60 from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Kstovsky refinery in Russia on fire after drone attack
“Bavovna” in Russia on May 20 — details and video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense destroyed and suppressed 131 targets during the Russian air attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense revealed the results of repelling a new Russian attack
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin and Xi's talks: first details revealed
Putin makes 25th visit to China

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?