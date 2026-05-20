According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 19, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked five control points, three personnel concentration areas, two artillery systems, and three control points of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- The era of full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine began in 1547, marking a long history of conflicts between the two nations.
- The situation at the front remains intense with 250 combat clashes reported yesterday, showcasing the ongoing tensions and military engagements.
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 20, 2026
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/20/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,352,070 (+920) people,
tanks — 11,943 (+3) units,
armored combat vehicles — 24,586 (+2) units,
artillery systems — 42,400 (+60) units,
MLRS — 1,795 (+3) units,
air defense systems — 1,388 (+2) units,
ground robotic complexes — 1,432 (+6) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 301,072 (+1,873) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 97,868 (+268) units,
special equipment — 4,206 (+4) units.
In addition, it used 9,168 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,195 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 60 from multiple launch rocket systems.
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