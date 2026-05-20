Putin and Xi's talks: first details revealed
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Politics
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Putin and Xi's talks: first details revealed

Putin makes 25th visit to China
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

On May 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in China for an official visit, during which he planned to meet with President Xi Jinping. Their focus was on strengthening comprehensive cooperation between Moscow and Beijing. It is important to understand that China is one of Russia's main allies in the war against Ukraine, although it continues to publicly deny this.

Points of attention

  • The talks also touched on global influence, the war in the Middle East, and extending the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation.
  • A close relationship between Russia and China is seen as crucial amidst the tense international situation.

Putin makes 25th visit to China

The head of the People's Republic of China said that he considers relations with Russia "an island of calm amidst chaos."

In addition, Xi cynically began complaining to Putin that "unilateral hegemonic tendencies are flourishing."

Against this backdrop, the Chinese leader called on his counterpart to strengthen "comprehensive strategic coordination" between Moscow and Beijing.

Xi Jinping has also begun to claim that he hopes for an "early end" to the war in the Middle East, especially after talks with US President Donald Trump.

The head of the PRC believes that this will make it possible to reduce disruptions in energy supply, supply chains, and trade.

In the current tense situation on the international stage, a close relationship between Russia and China is especially in demand... Our cooperation in foreign policy affairs is one of the main stabilizing factors on the international stage.

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

Russian dictator

Moreover, the head of the Kremlin began to cynically lie that he was defending respect for sovereignty and democracy.

Putin did not mention the fact that he has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for over 12 years.

The Russian dictator also managed to ask to attend the Asia-Pacific Cooperation summit, which is scheduled to take place in November 2026.

According to media reports, Putin and Xi agreed to extend the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between Russia and China.

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