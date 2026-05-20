Watch: Kstovsky refinery in Russia on fire after drone attack

On the night of May 20, the aggressor country was once again very noisy. This time, the refinery in the city of Kstovo came under powerful strikes by Ukrainian drones - a large-scale fire is now raging there.

“Bavovna” in Russia on May 20 — details and video

Kstovo is a city in Russia, the administrative center of Kstovo Municipal District, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. It is located on the right bank of the Volga River, 29 km from Nizhny Novgorod.

That's where Ukrainian drones flew to strike the local refinery.

What is important to understand is that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are attacking the oil refinery in Kstovo for the second time in a week.

According to the latest data, the ELOU AVT-6 oil processing unit is on fire at the refinery.

It is also indicated that this plant is part of OAO Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez.

By the way, on May 19, it became known that the Moscow and Ryazan refineries suspended work after the attack by Ukrainian UAVs. This was reported by anonymous sources to Reuters.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that on the night of May 20, regular air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 273 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of: Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Volgograd, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Leningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Novgorod, Oryol, Rostov, Rostov, Stavropol Territory, the Republic of Crimea, the Republic of Tatarstan, the Moscow Region, and over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas.