Russia attacked Dnipro, Konotop and Zaporizhia region: 2 dead, 16 wounded

Last night, Russia terrorized various regions of Ukraine. For example, in Dnipro, two victims of enemy strikes are known. In Zaporizhia region, four people were injured. In Konotop, Sumy region, the Russians hit a high-rise building - there may be people under the rubble.
Points of attention
- The attacks also targeted key areas with rockets, drones, and artillery, leading to further casualties and destruction of critical facilities.
- The international community must condemn these acts of aggression and support Ukraine in defending its sovereignty and protecting its citizens from further harm.
Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine
According to him, a food warehouse, private homes, and a car were damaged in the city as a result of Russian strikes.
In addition, it is indicated that 6 more civilians were injured.
On the morning of May 20, Russia carried out an airstrike on Vilniansk, Zaporizhia region.
As reported by the head of the local OVA, Ivan Fedorov, four people were injured: a man, a woman, and two children — a 2-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.
The enemy again aimed at a private house — it was destroyed, and a fire broke out at the site of the strike.
Moreover, it is stated that the blast wave and debris damaged a car and neighboring houses.
Russian invaders also struck the city of Konotop, Sumy region, and hit a high-rise building — there may be people under the rubble.
According to him, the district hospital was damaged and the local museum was destroyed.
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