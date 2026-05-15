Russia has the ability to carry out a nuclear strike at any moment — Budanov

Fears of a Russian nuclear strike spreading in Ukraine are unfounded. At the same time, the Russian arsenal still poses a serious threat, as a strike could be launched at any moment.

Russia may, but is not preparing a nuclear strike on Ukraine — Budanov

This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office, Kirill Budanov.

According to him, the aggressor country has the ability to launch a nuclear strike "at any time and at any distance."

Budanov emphasized that Russia's nuclear potential allows the Kremlin to accomplish such a task.

But it is, above all, a question of political will. I have not seen any signs of preparations for a nuclear strike. If there were, I would know. Kirill Budanov Head of OP

Recall, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin recently stated that Russia was forced to "think about ensuring strategic security" after the US withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

The Kremlin leader also mentioned the Oreshnik missile system and emphasized the possibility of equipping it with nuclear warheads.

The Institute for the Study of War previously reported that Russia is building up its nuclear capabilities at the fastest pace since the Cold War and is increasing its military presence near NATO borders. Analysts say such moves could indicate Moscow is preparing for a prolonged confrontation with the Alliance.