Budanov announced the visit of Trump envoys to Ukraine

Ukraine expects US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner to arrive in Kyiv for talks this month. Their visit is expected after Easter.

Witkoff and Kushner will arrive in Ukraine

This was stated by the head of the President's Office, Kirill Budanov.

According to the head of the OP, the delegation may also include Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

Kushner, Witkoff, Lindsey Graham — those are the ones we expect. We'll see who else will be there. Kirill Budanov Head of the OP

It is noted that although Witkoff and Kushner have repeatedly visited Russia for talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, this will be their first visit to Ukraine.

The US side, in turn, has not yet confirmed the visit of its representatives to Kyiv. An unnamed American official said that the issue is being discussed, but there is no final answer yet regarding the visit of officials. Share

It is known that Ukraine seeks clear clarifications in the negotiations regarding the nature of the security guarantees that the United States is prepared to provide to prevent new Russian aggression as part of any peace agreement with Moscow.

The publication recalls how President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously invited American negotiators to Kyiv, but did not specify possible dates. He also stated that the visit to Ukraine could precede the next trip of the American delegation to Moscow.

As is known, trilateral talks to end the war in Ukraine have been on hold since the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East. It was reported that Trump may even withdraw from the negotiation process over Iran.