Air defense destroyed and suppressed 131 targets during the Russian air attack

During the night of May 19-20, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, 154 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Air defense revealed the results of repelling a new Russian attack

The enemy air attack began at 6:00 PM on May 19.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 131 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

A ballistic missile and 23 strike UAVs were confirmed to have been hit at 20 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 6 locations.