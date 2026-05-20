Air defense destroyed and suppressed 131 targets during the Russian air attack
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Ukraine
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Air defense destroyed and suppressed 131 targets during the Russian air attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense revealed the results of repelling a new Russian attack
Читати українською

During the night of May 19-20, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, 154 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data confirms the successful defense against the Russian air attack and underscores the importance of following safety rules and holding the sky together for victory.
  • Ukrainian defense forces urge vigilance as new groups of enemy UAVs may still pose a threat in the airspace.

Air defense revealed the results of repelling a new Russian attack

The enemy air attack began at 6:00 PM on May 19.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 131 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

A ballistic missile and 23 strike UAVs were confirmed to have been hit at 20 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 6 locations.

New groups of enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — Ukrainian defense forces call.

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