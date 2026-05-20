Syrsky announced the creation of three military shifts for rotations

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have the capacity to organize three shifts of servicemen. According to him, this will make it possible to conduct constant rotations every two months.

Syrsky spoke about his new plans

According to the commander-in-chief, he and his team calculated the average number of personnel in the brigades on positions and the presence of personnel deployed to the area of operation (ground — ed.).

There are a large number of servicemen who are in combat areas... We have all the conditions to create three shifts and ensure the training of the shift that will replace them on rotation. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

He also made it clear that there would be regular checks on how rotations were being carried out.

Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that he has already chosen a specific date — the 15th of each month: that is when the rotation will be monitored.