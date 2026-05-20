Syrsky announced the creation of three military shifts for rotations
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Ukraine
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Syrsky announced the creation of three military shifts for rotations

Syrsky spoke about his new plans
Читати українською
Source:  Militarniy

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have the capacity to organize three shifts of servicemen. According to him, this will make it possible to conduct constant rotations every two months.

Points of attention

  • Regular monitoring and checks will be conducted by the Defense Forces to ensure the smooth implementation of the rotation system.
  • The specific date of the 15th of each month has been chosen for rotation monitoring, with a focus on evaluating records and training for replacement shifts.

Syrsky spoke about his new plans

According to the commander-in-chief, he and his team calculated the average number of personnel in the brigades on positions and the presence of personnel deployed to the area of operation (ground — ed.).

There are a large number of servicemen who are in combat areas... We have all the conditions to create three shifts and ensure the training of the shift that will replace them on rotation.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

He also made it clear that there would be regular checks on how rotations were being carried out.

Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that he has already chosen a specific date — the 15th of each month: that is when the rotation will be monitored.

For example, groups of officers are currently working to check how the brigades kept records of servicemen who were in front-line positions, how their time spent there was taken into account. That is, now we need to clarify everything and figure out who will replace them and create a system of control over this, explained Syrsky.

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