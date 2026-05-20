The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on May 19 and the night of May 20, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out powerful attacks on a number of important military targets of the Russian invaders.

Ukraine's new deep strikes — what are the results of the defeat?

As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this time the AVT-6 primary oil refining unit came under attack by the Defense Forces.

As a result, a large-scale fire engulfed the Lukoil-Nizhny Novgorodorgsintez refinery, located near the settlement of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Region, Russia.

Based on the results of the attack on the Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station in Semibratovo (Yaroslavl region, Russia), damage to four tanks with a total volume of 140,000 m³ has been previously confirmed. Share

Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that this station is an important element of the Russian oil transportation system.

Moreover, it is indicated that it is involved in providing the military-industrial infrastructure of the aggressor country.

The enemy was unable to protect its own control points in Soledar, Donetsk region, and the occupiers' command and observation posts in the areas of Lyubymivka, Kherson region, and Ivanovske, Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces also attacked the control points of the Russian army's UAVs in the areas of Piddubne and Perestroika in the Donetsk region, Gulyaipol in the Zaporizhia region, and Yelizavetovka in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

In addition, enemy manpower concentrations were hit in the Novoukrainka area of Zaporizhia region and in Myrne, Snizhne, and the city of Donetsk in the Donetsk region.