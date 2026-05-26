The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially reports that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have completely destroyed the command posts and logistics of the Russian invaders. Moreover, the shutdown of the Syzransky oil refinery has been officially confirmed.
Points of attention
- Notable achievements include setting fire to a railway tank truck carrying fuel and lubricants and destroying equipment at the Yaroslavl linear production and dispatching station.
- Furthermore, Ukrainian soldiers successfully destroyed the enemy radar station 1L125 'Niobiy-SV' in Yarsk, Luhansk region, showcasing their strategic military capabilities.
The General Staff announced new successes of the Ukrainian troops
This time, the command post of the Russian army in the Donetsk region, as well as the regiment's command post in Zaporizhia, came under powerful strikes by the Defense Forces.
Moreover, the Russian invaders were unable to protect the occupiers' UAV control points in the Nesteryanka and Novogrodivka areas on the TOT from Ukrainian attacks.
An enemy UAV depot and a logistics depot in the Novopetrykivka area of the Donetsk region were also hit, as well as a logistics depot in the city of Donetsk.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that it was possible to "set fire" to a railway tank truck carrying fuel and lubricants in the Debaltseve area of the Donetsk region.
In addition, it is noted that equipment and tanks were damaged at the Yaroslavl linear production and dispatching station (LVDS), which was hit on May 25.
Ukrainian soldiers also announced the destruction of the enemy radar station 1L125 “Niobiy-SV” (Yarsk, Luhansk region) — this happened on May 24.
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