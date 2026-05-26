Russia's strike on Kyiv on May 24 — death toll rises to three
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Ukraine
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Russia's strike on Kyiv on May 24 — death toll rises to three

Police of the Kyiv City
Russian attack on Kyiv on May 24 — death toll rises
Читати українською

As of the morning of May 26, the number of victims of Russia's Sunday attack on the capital of Ukraine has risen to three, Kyiv Police reported.

Points of attention

  • Kyiv Mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, confirms 21 victims hospitalized, highlighting the urgent need for medical assistance and support.
  • In total, over 100 civilians were injured, underscoring the devastating consequences of the Russian strikes in Ukraine on May 24.

Russian attack on Kyiv on May 24 — death toll rises

The number of victims of the enemy attack on Kyiv on May 24 has increased to three people, the official statement of the Kyiv Police says.

According to police, fragments of a human body were discovered during emergency rescue operations.

According to preliminary data, they may belong to a resident of a dilapidated house in the Shevchenko district — the woman is considered missing.

A DNA examination will be ordered for final identification, the Kyiv Police emphasize.

On the morning of May 25, the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, reported that as of this morning, 21 victims were in hospital in the city's hospitals, including two children.

A total of 86 people were injured in Kyiv, the mayor added.

In total, more than 100 civilians were injured in the Russian strikes on May 24 in Ukraine.

It was also reported that two civilians were killed in the Kyiv region.

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