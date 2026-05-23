For the Russian people, war is coming, war at home — the head of Estonian intelligence
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Ukraine
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For the Russian people, war is coming, war at home — the head of Estonian intelligence

Putin no longer has any trump cards in the war against Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

The head of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service, Kaupo Rozin, has concluded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will soon lose the ability to negotiate "from a position of strength" because the war against Ukraine has slipped out of his control.

Points of attention

  • The shift of the conflict towards Russia poses a new challenge, as the Ukrainian Defense Forces bring the war closer to Russian territory.
  • Putin's silence on total victory and hints of the conflict's end indicate a changing narrative and challenging scenario ahead.

Putin no longer has any trump cards in the war against Ukraine

According to the head of Estonian intelligence, the head of the Kremlin and his entourage finally began to realize that the situation at the front had reached a dead end, primarily for the Russian army.

Rozin also noted that long-term hostilities will exhaust Russia more than Ukraine, so dragging out the war simply makes no sense for Moscow.

"I don't hear any more talk about complete victory. People in the Kremlin admit that the situation on the Ukrainian battlefield is not going very well," he added.

What is also interesting is that Putin no longer speaks publicly about a total victory over Ukraine, and has also begun to hint that the fighting is nearing its end.

An important role in all these processes was played by the fact that the Ukrainian Defense Forces began to bring the war home — directly to Russia.

"For the Russian people, war is coming, war at home," the head of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service emphasized.

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