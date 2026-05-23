Russian soldiers attacked a funeral procession: one man died, 9 injured

At around 11:50 a.m., it became known that Russian invaders had struck a funeral procession on the outskirts of Sumy with a strike drone. According to the latest reports, one person was killed.
Points of attention
- Oleg Hrygorov highlighted the ongoing investigation into the attack and cautioned the residents about potential future assaults.
- This incident serves as a stark reminder of the persisting threat posed by the Russian military in the region.
Russian attack on funeral procession in Sumy — what is known
The head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov, made an official statement on this matter.
According to him, all circumstances and consequences of the enemy attack are currently being investigated.
Grigorov also warned the townspeople that the threat of repeated attacks by the Russian army still exists.
Later, it became known that doctors were fighting for the life of a seriously injured person in the Sumy community — resuscitation measures were being carried out.
He also added that the identity of the deceased is currently being established.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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