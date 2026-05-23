The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on May 22, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the command post, nine personnel concentration areas, and the artillery system of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The enemy's use of kamikaze drones, guided bombs, and attacks on settlements and troop positions demonstrates the aggressive tactics employed in the ongoing conflict.
- The escalating tensions and military actions between Russia and Ukraine underscore the volatile situation in the region and the urgent need for diplomatic solutions to prevent further escalation.
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 23, 2026
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/23/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,354,810 (+950) people
tanks — 11,949 (+5) units.
armored combat vehicles — 24,599 (+5) units.
artillery systems — 42,579 (+68) units.
MLRS — 1,799 (+1) units.
Air defense means — 1,394 (+4) units.
ground robotic complexes — 1,444 (+4) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 306,478 (+1,819) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 98,406 (+201) units.
special equipment — 4,212 (+5) units.
Yesterday, the enemy carried out 83 air strikes and dropped 264 guided bombs.
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