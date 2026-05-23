The AFU confirmed the downing of 12 Russian strike drones at 9 locations
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Ukraine
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The AFU confirmed the downing of 12 Russian strike drones at 9 locations

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack
Читати українською

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that during the night of May 22-23, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 124 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data shows that 102 enemy UAVs were shot down/suppressed by Ukraine's air defenses, with fragments falling in multiple locations.
  • Ukrainian soldiers urge vigilance and adherence to safety rules as the airspace is still under threat from enemy UAVs.

Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 102 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

12 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 5 locations.
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undefinedThe attack continues, there are several groups of enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call Ukrainian soldiers.

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The AFU confirmed the downing of 12 Russian strike drones at 9 locations
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack

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