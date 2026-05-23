The AFU confirmed the downing of 12 Russian strike drones at 9 locations

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that during the night of May 22-23, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 124 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 102 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

12 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 5 locations.

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undefinedThe attack continues, there are several groups of enemy UAVs in the airspace.