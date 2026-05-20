The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine has gained access to a number of Russian documents that discuss plans to discredit Ukraine in the media.

Russia seeks to discredit Ukraine through the media

The reasons for the preparations to destabilize the situation in Ukraine are the failure of the Russian spring offensive and critical problems in the economy. And the administration of the Kremlin leader is demanding that the special services, the Foreign Ministry, and the Russian media "disperse" the media campaign as much as possible in the Ukrainian and European space.

In particular, the Department of Strategic Partnership and Cooperation of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation has identified three agenda items.

The first is to discredit mobilization in Ukraine and the military leadership responsible for manning Ukraine's defense forces. It is emphasized that this task is critical for the Russians against the backdrop of heavy losses at the front.

The second issue concerns the discrediting of the President of Ukraine, his team, and family members.

The third issue is preventing the "media scandal surrounding the former head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, and the interview with the president's former press secretary, Yulia Mendel, from becoming secondary."

According to intelligence reports, the Kremlin considers this case important, but one that has been pushed out of the European information space due to international events, in particular the situation surrounding Iran.

According to the SZRU, in order to cause public resonance, the Russian Federation's "media plan" involves developing fake documents on behalf of state authorities and throwing them at the public. Share

Russian propaganda has even set itself the task of creating “symbol dolls” for the discrediting campaign. In addition, attempts are being made to involve former Ukrainian officials, political figures, and experts in Russian plans.

Intelligence reported that starting today, they are recording the first attempts by the Russian Federation to act according to a new scenario not only in Ukraine, but also abroad.

Separate documents indicate that more than 15 proxy media outlets are planned to be used for distribution in the Western information space alone. Among them are, in particular, such odious media resources as L'Antidiplomatico, Magyar Nemzet, Prvni Zpravy, CZ24.news. The list is incomplete and must be approved by the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation in the near future.