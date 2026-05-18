"Kremlin mouthpieces." DIU publishes new data on Russian propagandists

The Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Center for Countering Disinformation, publishes data on ten Russian public figures who spread radical anti-Ukrainian rhetoric, manipulate socially significant information, and work to support the war against Ukraine in the “Kremlin Mouthpieces” section of the “War&Sanctions” portal.

War&Sanctions: DIU and CCD release new series of Kremlin propagandists

Among them are warlords, bloggers, writers, and journalists, who are united by a joint effort to distort facts to shape public opinion regarding the perception and approval of Russian military aggression:

Ilya Tumanov is a Russian aviation blogger, captain of the Russian Armed Forces, author of the Telegram channel “Fighterbomber”, dedicated to military aviation, who supports armed aggression against Ukraine and assists the Russian military in providing and resolving current needs;

Viktor Shvikov is a blogger, author of the Telegram channel “Reverse Side of the Medal” (RSOTM), which is associated with pro-Wagner information networks, one of the founders and president of the “Fund of Veterans of Combat Operations”, a former member of the Wagner PMC, who spreads anti-Ukrainian rhetoric, materials from areas of combat operations, as well as publications aimed at popularizing the activities of the Wagner PMC;

Anastasia Kashevarova/Dubnyak — Russian media manager, author of the Telegram channel “Anastasia Kashevarova”, founder of the “Ordenfelix” holding, co-host of the propaganda show “Podrugy Z” and co-founder of the ANO “Zhensky Front”, actively involved in supporting Russian military personnel and their families;

Ekaterina Agranovich is a Russian journalist, media technologist, member of the Supervisory Board of the Public Center for Support of Defense Innovations, author of the propaganda Telegram channel “Ekaterina Agranovich” (formerly “KatRusya”), voluntarily received a passport of the so-called “DPR”, was Putin’s proxy in the presidential elections in March 2024, and actively participates in the implementation of information campaigns in support of the occupation regime and “Russian World”.

Currently, the “Kremlin Mouthpieces” section of the “War&Sanctions” portal contains information about 191 representatives of Russian propaganda who justify aggression and war crimes of the Russian Federation, support violence, promote Russian narratives, conduct targeted information operations and try to influence public opinion in various regions of the world. Their voices, any activities and activism should be blocked in the civilized world.

GUR about Russian propagandists