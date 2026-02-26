The Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Center for Countering Disinformation, publishes information about ten Russian public figures who publicly support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and justify the occupation of Ukrainian territories in the “Kremlin Mouthpieces” section of the War&Sanctions portal.

War&Sanctions: DIU and CPS publish data on ten Russian propagandists

These are artists, journalists, writers, and media figures who systematically promote the Kremlin's narratives, legitimize war crimes, and cooperate with the ruling Russian regime and occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Among the announced suspects:

Mikheev Sergey Aleksandrovich is a Russian political scientist, radio and television presenter, and a member of the central council of the Just Russia party. In public speeches, he denies Ukraine’s right to exist, emphasizing that along the border with the Russian Federation “there should be scorched earth, a dead zone,” and the city of Sumy “should be wiped off the face of the earth”;

Kalashnikov Maksym Oleksandrovich (Kucherienko Volodymyr Oleksandrovich) is a journalist, writer, producer of the YouTube channel “Roy TV”, a member of the Izborsk club and the author of anti-Ukrainian books, in particular “Nezavisimaya Ukraine: Krah proekta”. In his works, he systematically calls for the elimination of Ukrainian independence;

Antonovsky Roman Yurievich is a blogger, writer, propagandist for the “Tsargrad” TV channel, author of the “Sons of the Monarchy” Telegram channel, which promotes the concept of the “Russian world” and justifies the annexation of Ukrainian territories. In the book “Alpha Male. Fuck them, President!” he positions Putin as a “superhero” and “savior of the empire.”

As of today, the “Kremlin Mouthpieces” section of the War&Sanctions portal contains information about 176 representatives of the Russian propaganda machine. They justify the aggression and war crimes of the Russian Federation, manipulate socially significant information, spread disinformation about events on the front, and influence public opinion in various regions of the world.