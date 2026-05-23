US senators from both parties are urging the US Department of Defense not to delay providing $600 million in security assistance to Ukraine and other allies in Eastern Europe.

US senators still on Ukraine's side

As journalists managed to find out, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has already received a letter from senators demanding that these funds be allocated to Kyiv and other US allies.

What is important to understand is that recently, discussions between Congress and Donald Trump's team have intensified regarding the resolution of this issue.

Yes, lawmakers from both parties want a report from the White House on what happened to $400 million in aid to Ukraine and another $200 million for defense programs in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

It is worth noting that the indicated amounts were allocated by Congress back in 2025.

Republicans do not even hide their indignation that the current American government is once again betraying Ukraine and Europe.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley issued a statement on this matter: