Journalists urged Trump to admit that Putin is losing the war in Ukraine
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Politics
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Journalists urged Trump to admit that Putin is losing the war in Ukraine

Everyone already understood that Putin would lose, but not Trump
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

One of the world's leading television and radio companies, CNN, in its new article called on US President Donald Trump to side with Ukraine to finally end Russia's war of aggression.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine is now in a position of strength, with levers of pressure to push for a settlement favorable to its terms.
  • American journalists emphasize the importance of Trump supporting Ukraine to help bring an end to the conflict on terms beneficial to Kyiv.

Everyone already understood that Putin would lose, but not Trump

Journalists are paying attention to a recent statement by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who admitted that the Russian dictator may regret invading Ukraine.

According to CNN, recent events on the front and beyond indicate that the leader of the PRC is indeed right.

It's no secret that Putin ordered his army to capture all of Donbas in the first months of 2026, but this plan also failed.

Moreover, it was the Ukrainian Defense Forces, not the Russian troops, that achieved significant territorial gains, and also inflicted abnormal losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.

Kyiv decided not to stop there and is now doing everything possible to return the war to the territory of the Russian Federation — we are talking about daily powerful deep strikes.

In fact, Ukraine has once again won a dominant position for itself.

Now there are levers of pressure to force Ukraine to settle on terms acceptable to it, and Washington must take advantage of this, American journalists appealed to Donald Trump.

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