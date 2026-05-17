Professor Lucas explained the sharp change in Putin's rhetoric towards Zelensky

Recently, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin shocked not only Ukrainians, but also Russians, when he unexpectedly called the president of Ukraine “Mr. Zelensky.” It is important to understand that previously, the Ukrainian leader was addressed exclusively by the head of the Kremlin. American studies professor Scott Lucas voiced his opinion on this matter.

Putin has not yet demonstrated serious intentions

Professor Lucas drew attention to the fact that during the years of the war against Ukraine, the Russian dictator said a lot of things, but most of his statements were just eye-rolling and lies.

Therefore, the change in rhetoric regarding Zelenskyy may simply be part of this performance.

We also cannot ignore the fact that the head of the Kremlin called the Ukrainian leader "Mr. Zelensky", but not "President Zelensky".

This primarily indicates that he is not going to recognize its legitimacy yet.

"If Putin truly intends to deal with Zelensky as an equal, he would agree to a personal meeting with him outside of Russia. That would be a serious signal," explained Professor Lucas. Share

According to the expert, the dictator will never recognize Zelensky as an equal because he does not recognize Ukraine as a country equal to Russia.