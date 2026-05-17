During the night of May 16-17, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defense Forces were able to successfully attack 9 locations in the Moscow region and Crimea at once. In particular, the Belbek military airfield came under attack.

Joint operation of the SBU and the SOU — what targets were hit?

As Ukrainian journalists managed to find out, the Alpha special operations center and the Defense Forces were striking powerful strikes at important locations in the Russian Moscow Region, namely:

Moscow Refinery;

Solnechnogorskaya oil pumping station;

oil pumping station "Volodarskaya".

on the Angstrem plant, which supplies semiconductors for the Russian military-industrial complex and is under US sanctions;

Moreover, as the SBU media reported, the infrastructure and air defense facilities of the Belbek military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea were attacked:

anti-aircraft complex "Pantsir-S2";

hangar with radar for the S-400 complex;

"Orion" UAV control system and "Forpost" UAV ground control station;

ground-to-air data transfer point;

control tower and hangar at Belbek airfield.

What is important to understand is that the Russian Ministry of Defense is hiding the exact number of Ukrainian drones that attacked the aggressor country during the night of May 16-17.