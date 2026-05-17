Trump renews sanctions against Russian oil — insiders
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Economics
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Trump renews sanctions against Russian oil — insiders

US sanctions against Russian oil are back in force
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump has decided not to extend the temporary easing of sanctions against Russian oil, even despite the crisis in the Middle East.

Points of attention

  • The Trump administration's move to allow the sanctions exemption for Russia to expire has been criticized by many American officials, who argue that it allows Russia to generate more funds for the ongoing conflict.
  • The renewal of sanctions against Russian oil underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region and the far-reaching implications on global energy markets.

US sanctions against Russian oil are back in force

According to anonymous sources, Donald Trump's team has allowed the sanctions exemption for Russia to expire.

The US decision to temporarily lift such restrictions in March 2026 directly contributed to an increase in Russian oil sales.

This enabled dictator Vladimir Putin's regime to earn additional billions of dollars for the war with Ukraine.

The end of this exemption now ends a brief period of sanctions relief for some Russian oil. The Trump administration first granted the permit in March and then extended it in April. Both permits only applied to Russian oil that had already been loaded onto tankers.

What is important to understand is that the decision not to extend the exemption could hit countries that actively purchased Russian oil, primarily India.

Not long ago, New Delhi officially urged the States to extend the permit due to problems with global energy supplies.

Many American officials criticized the exemption for Russia, emphasizing that it allows Russia to receive additional revenue to finance the war against Ukraine.

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