According to Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump has decided not to extend the temporary easing of sanctions against Russian oil, even despite the crisis in the Middle East.

US sanctions against Russian oil are back in force

According to anonymous sources, Donald Trump's team has allowed the sanctions exemption for Russia to expire.

The US decision to temporarily lift such restrictions in March 2026 directly contributed to an increase in Russian oil sales.

This enabled dictator Vladimir Putin's regime to earn additional billions of dollars for the war with Ukraine.

The end of this exemption now ends a brief period of sanctions relief for some Russian oil. The Trump administration first granted the permit in March and then extended it in April. Both permits only applied to Russian oil that had already been loaded onto tankers. Share

What is important to understand is that the decision not to extend the exemption could hit countries that actively purchased Russian oil, primarily India.

Not long ago, New Delhi officially urged the States to extend the permit due to problems with global energy supplies.

Many American officials criticized the exemption for Russia, emphasizing that it allows Russia to receive additional revenue to finance the war against Ukraine.