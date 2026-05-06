Trump team demands EU ratify trade deal
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Economics
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Trump team demands EU ratify trade deal

The US again threatens the EU with tariffs
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

The American authorities are set to soon impose 25 percent tariffs on cars from the European Union if official Brussels does not ratify the trade agreement as soon as possible.

Points of attention

  • The current tariff rate between the EU and the US stands at 15%, agreed upon in a previous trade deal, with new tariffs potentially escalating tensions.
  • The implications of failing to ratify the trade agreement include increased tariffs on European imports to the US, impacting international trade relations.

The US again threatens the EU with tariffs

What is important to understand is that just a few days ago, the American leader warned that he would raise tariffs on cars from the European Union to 25% despite the trade agreement concluded last summer.

The US Ambassador to the European Union, Andrew Puzder, commented on this matter.

According to the latter, the White House will "quite quickly" impose 25 percent tariffs on cars and trucks from the European Union if official Brussels does not ratify the trade agreement as soon as possible.

If we don't see significant progress, I think you should expect it pretty soon. The president meant, "Look, this has been going on for too long," Puzder said.

As mentioned earlier, the previous tariff rate agreed upon by the European Union and the United States in the trade agreement was 15%.

This is a framework agreement between Washington and Brussels, concluded in Turnberry, Scotland, on July 27, 2025, which fixed tariffs on European imports to the US at 15%.

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