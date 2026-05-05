Watch: Macron conquers Armenia with French chanson

French leader Emmanuel Macron has once again found himself in the spotlight during his visit to Yerevan. In a surprise performance, he performed a classic French chanson, accompanied by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on drums.
Points of attention
- The special musical moments at the banquet in Yerevan highlighted the cultural exchange and camaraderie among European leaders during their visit to Armenia.
- The performances by Macron and Pashinyan brought a creative and engaging element to the formal meetings, showing a different side to the political leaders.
Macron demonstrated another of his talents
The French President performed "La Bohème" — a cult hit by French chansonnier and poet Charles Aznavour.
Macron's speech was unexpectedly joined by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who demonstrated that he can play the drums.
The President of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturian, was not left out either — he played a few notes with one hand on the piano together with the pianist.
What is important to understand is that the banquet in the Armenian capital took place after a meeting of nearly 40 European prime ministers and presidents.
As mentioned earlier, on May 4, this country hosted the summit of the European Political Community.
At an informal dinner on Sunday evening, Pashinyan already surprised the leaders with a performance by his band, playing the drums.
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