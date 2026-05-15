Trump finds common ground with Xi on ending war against Iran

US leader Donald Trump has revealed new details of his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding the situation in the Middle East.
Points of attention
- Trump confirms communication with Xi regarding reports of possible Chinese arms supplies to Iran, highlighting ongoing diplomatic efforts between the two nations.
- US Treasury Secretary reveals that opening the Strait of Hormuz aligns with China's interests, indicating potential collaboration on security and stability in the region.
Trump reveals what he talked about with Xi
According to the head of the White House, many different problems were resolved during his state visit to China.
Trump believes that this could only be done by him and Xi.
Against this background, the US president officially confirmed that the situation in the Middle East was also at the center of their attention.
According to the American leader, both the United States and China want "the straits to be open."
Donald Trump also confirmed that he had exchanged letters with the Chinese leader amid reports of possible Chinese arms supplies to Iran.
Recently, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant made it clear that opening the Strait of Hormuz is in China's interests.
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