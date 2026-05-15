Trump finds common ground with Xi on ending war against Iran

US leader Donald Trump has revealed new details of his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding the situation in the Middle East.

Trump reveals what he talked about with Xi

According to the head of the White House, many different problems were resolved during his state visit to China.

Trump believes that this could only be done by him and Xi.

Against this background, the US president officially confirmed that the situation in the Middle East was also at the center of their attention.

The US and China have very similar views on how we want it [the war] to end: we don't want them [Iran] to have nuclear weapons. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the American leader, both the United States and China want "the straits to be open."

"They're a little crazy, and that's not good," the head of the White House publicly complained about the Iranian regime. Share

Donald Trump also confirmed that he had exchanged letters with the Chinese leader amid reports of possible Chinese arms supplies to Iran.