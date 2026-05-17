Watch: SBS showed the defeat of a Russian patrol ship

As reported by the commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, his team hit many military targets of the Russian invaders, including: a patrol ship, the Tor air defense system, the strategic communications hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, command posts and lairs, a train, and telecommunication towers.

Magyar revealed new results of SBS work

What is important to understand is that last night alone, at operational depth, the Unmanned Systems Forces carried out 186 fire strikes on 46 military targets and enemy facilities not only in Russia, but also in the TOT.

In general, this time we managed to impress: