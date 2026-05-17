As reported by the commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, his team hit many military targets of the Russian invaders, including: a patrol ship, the Tor air defense system, the strategic communications hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, command posts and lairs, a train, and telecommunication towers.
Points of attention
- The successful attacks targeted key locations such as the strategic communications hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, command posts, a train, and telecommunication towers.
- The results highlight the precision and impact of the operations led by the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, showcasing their capability in disrupting enemy activities and infrastructure.
Magyar revealed new results of SBS work
What is important to understand is that last night alone, at operational depth, the Unmanned Systems Forces carried out 186 fire strikes on 46 military targets and enemy facilities not only in Russia, but also in the TOT.
In general, this time we managed to impress:
Border guard ship of project 10410, n. p. Kaspiysk, Dagestan, RF (1st OC SBS)
SAM "Tor-M2", Zakhidne village, Luhansk region (9th battalion "Kairos" 414th brigade of the "Ptakhi Magyara" air defense system)
Strategic Secure Communications Node of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy, Mirnyi, Autonomous Republic of Crimea (1st SBS OC)
Train from PMM, Fedorivka village, Donetsk region (9th battalion "Kairos" 414th brigade of the "Ptakhi Magyar" SBS)
Port cranes, Berdyansk, Zaporizhia region (1 SBS OC)
Meeting of the leadership of the 2nd sapb 91 sapp rf, Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region (1st SBS OC)
Command post of the 9th 51A Russian Motorized Rifle Brigade, Pokrovsk, Donetsk region (413rd Special Operations Battalion "Reid")
UAV control point and enemy MTZ warehouse, Selidove village, Donetsk region (412th SBS Brigade "NEMESIS")
Command post 103rd MSP 150th MSD 8A RF, Bunge village, Donetsk region (414th MSP Brigade "Ptakhi Magyara", MSP group of the Phoenix UAS of the State Border Guard Service
Telecommunications towers, Zaporizhia region (414th Brigade of the SBS "Birds of the Magyar")
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