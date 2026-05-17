Watch: Ukraine carries out largest-ever attack on military facilities in Moscow and the region
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Watch: Ukraine carries out largest-ever attack on military facilities in Moscow and the region

Ukraine's large-scale attack on Moscow — all the details and video
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

During the night of May 16-17, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck many military targets of the Russian army directly in the capital of the aggressor country, Moscow. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the alleged destruction of more than 100 Ukrainian drones, but the exact number of UAVs that attacked Moscow is traditionally not disclosed.

Points of attention

  • The attack impacted areas like Khimki, Lobnya, Naro-Fominsk, and caused fires at facilities like Elma technopark and a Moscow refinery.
  • This attack marks a significant event since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, with multiple objects targeted in Moscow.

Ukraine's large-scale attack on Moscow — all the details and video

In fact, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched an airstrike on May 16 — it is still ongoing.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reports almost every hour on the alleged shooting down of Ukrainian drones over the Russian capital.

Loud explosions are heard in the city — local residents are filming hundreds of videos and posting them online with complaints about the work of the air defense system.

Moreover, “arrivals” are recorded in Khimki, Lobnya, and Naro-Fominsk near Moscow.

A video is going viral on the Internet, showing footage of several attack UAVs moving synchronously next to each other in the direction of the Moscow region.

According to the latest data, the fire has engulfed the local Elma technopark.

It is engaged in the production of electronic equipment, the production of control and measuring instruments, optical equipment, the processing of various materials, and more.

In addition, a video of a fire at a Moscow refinery is being published online.

The Sonlyanogorsk oil pipeline station in Durykino was also hit by Ukraine:

Friends, today was the largest attack on Moscow since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. A good dozen objects were hit, but it is impossible to see everything at once. Where oil products are burning, it is clear that the object was hit, but there were probably also objects that were not burning, such as oil depots, — reports the Telegram channel Exilinova+.

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