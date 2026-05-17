Air defense neutralized 279 of 287 targets during Russian air attack
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Ukraine
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Air defense neutralized 279 of 287 targets during Russian air attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
Читати українською

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on the night of May 16-17, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 287 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • 8 strike UAVs were confirmed to have been hit at 7 locations, with falling debris recorded in those areas.
  • Despite the successful defense, new groups of enemy UAVs are still present in the airspace, urging the importance of following safety rules and vigilance.

Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

Enemy drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of Russian targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 279 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and Parody type simulator drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

8 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations, as well as falling debris at 7 locations.

New groups of enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call Ukrainian soldiers.

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