Air defense neutralized 279 of 287 targets during Russian air attack

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on the night of May 16-17, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 287 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

Enemy drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of Russian targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 279 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and Parody type simulator drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

8 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations, as well as falling debris at 7 locations.

New groups of enemy UAVs in the airspace.