Kidnapped children from Kherson during the occupation — the Russian State Duma appointed a new ombudsman

On May 14, the Russian State Duma appointed deputy Yana Lantratova, who is accused of child abduction in Ukraine, as the Commissioner for Human Rights.
Points of attention
- Yana Lantratova, accused of child abduction in Ukraine, has been appointed as the new Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia by the State Duma.
- Despite facing accusations of kidnapping children from Kherson, Lantratova is known for her controversial legislative initiatives related to adoption and guardianship of children from Russia.
The Russian State Duma appointed a new ombudsman who kidnapped Ukrainian children
Lantratova, 37, will succeed Tatyana Moskalkova, who served as ombudsman for two five-year terms.
Lantratova was also the author of several high-profile bills, including a bill banning citizens of "unfriendly countries" from adopting and being guardians of children from Russia, which was never passed.
Lantratova, together with the head of "A Just Russia" Sergei Mironov and his wife Inna Varlamova, traveled to occupied Kherson in 2022, from where they took a 10-month-old Ukrainian girl and changed her data.
In March 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine reported suspicions against Lantratova and Varlamova, who had taken two Ukrainian children from Kherson to Russia.
To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA:
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