Child abduction and shadow fleet — Zelenskyy adopted new sanctions against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new sanctions against Russian functionaries and collaborators on the TOT involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children, and against 23 vessels of the Russian shadow fleet.

Zelenskyy approved new sanctions against Russia

Today, there are new sanctions decisions by Ukraine — against Russian entities involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children, and against vessels of the Russian shadow fleet.

Zelenskyy clarified that the first sanctions list includes persons involved in the removal of Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories, the destruction of their identity, and hiding them from their families and from Ukraine.

These sanctioned individuals include functionaries of the Russian state system, collaborators in the temporarily occupied territory, and propagandists. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The second sanctions list, according to him, includes 23 vessels that Moscow uses for oil exports.

Partner sanctions have already been applied to some of this list. We are working to synchronize all of our sanctions regimes — partner sanctions in Ukraine and Ukraine’s sanctions in partner jurisdictions. Share

He added that Ukraine is preparing another sanctions package for the near future — of particular importance.

The Office of the President informs that the Head of State signed Decrees No. 350/2026 and No. 351/2026, which put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the application of sanctions.

The first package of sanctions is directed against 20 individuals and four legal entities involved in the removal of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and the imposition of Russian ideology on them.

Among them are "commissioners for children's rights" of a number of Russian regions, leaders of social development departments and agencies, deputies of representative bodies of the Russian Federation, employees of executive authorities, as well as those who serve the occupation authorities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In particular, the following were sanctioned:

head of the "Varyag" Naval Training Center, Oleksandr Dyachenko, who in temporarily occupied Crimea conducts propaganda indoctrination of young people for selection to military educational institutions subordinate to the FSB;

the so-called deputy of the Polohivsk District Council of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yuriy Mitlenko, who ensured the forced passportization of Ukrainians and issued Russian documents to schoolchildren who had reached the age of 14;

the so-called deputy of the "Kherson Regional Duma" from the "United Russia" party, Igor Telegin, who organized propaganda and militarized events for youth in the temporarily occupied territories;

Iryna Shetelya, the principal of a school in Vuglehirsk, is involved in the deportation of 130 Ukrainian children to the Rostov region.

Sanctions have also been applied to public organizations, movements, and military-patriotic clubs that assist in the forced "integration" of abducted Ukrainian children into the cultural, educational, and ideological space of Russia.

Bringing to justice those responsible for the abduction of Ukrainian children is one of the priorities. Evil cannot go unpunished. We are also implementing additional restrictions against the shadow fleet, there are interesting targets. This also means further legal consequences based on sanctions. Our work is appreciated by our partners, — emphasized the advisor and authorized representative of the President for sanctions policy Vladyslav Vlasyuk. Share

The second sanctions list includes 23 sea vessels that Russia uses to export oil and petroleum products. These tankers, bypassing sanctions, transport energy resources from Russian ports to countries that continue to buy oil from Russia.

In particular, two vessels provide transshipment from ice-class tankers to shadow fleet tankers for further transportation by sea. They function as logistics hubs for Gazprom Neft's export operations, the OP notes.

The vessels sailed under the flags of Russia and third countries:

Panama — 7,

Barbados — 4,

Palau — 3,

Russian Federation — 2,

Marshall Islands — 1,

Pantries — 1,

Guyana — 1,

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines — 1,

Antigua and Barbuda — 1,

Madagascar — 1,

Mozambique — 1.

Five of them have already been subject to US sanctions.