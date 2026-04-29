Russia seeks to disrupt Ukraine's defense cooperation with Middle Eastern countries — Zelenskyy
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Ukraine
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Russia seeks to disrupt Ukraine's defense cooperation with Middle Eastern countries — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Ukraine has received Russian documents that define the directions of Russia's counteraction to contacts with partners within the framework of Drone Deals.

Points of attention

  • Russia is actively seeking to disrupt Ukraine's defense cooperation with Middle Eastern countries, as revealed by President Zelenskyy.
  • Documented plans show Russia's intentions to obstruct Ukraine's access to investments and disrupt agreements on security cooperation and weapons production.

Russia will disrupt Ukrainian defense agreements in the Middle East — Zelenskyy

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy based on the results of a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Luhovsky.

According to the head of state, an updated level of Russian export losses from Ukrainian long-range sanctions was recorded, namely: the port of Primorsk - minus 13% of load, Novorossiysk - minus 38%, Ust-Luga - minus 43%.

We believe that such internal Russian data may be underestimated. We will continue our operation to reduce Russian oil revenues and export volumes.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As Zelensky noted, "we have received Russian documents that determine the directions of their counteraction to our contacts with partners within the framework of Drone Deals."

The Russian political leadership has already identified Ukraine's ability to receive additional investments as one of the main challenges, and it is precisely depriving Ukraine of access to investments and disrupting bilateral agreements on cooperation in the field of security and arms production that Russia has identified as a foreign policy priority. Russia's special efforts in this context will be aimed at countering Ukraine's cooperation in the Middle East and the Gulf, the head of state noted.

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