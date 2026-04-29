Russia seeks to disrupt Ukraine's defense cooperation with Middle Eastern countries — Zelenskyy

Ukraine has received Russian documents that define the directions of Russia's counteraction to contacts with partners within the framework of Drone Deals.

Russia will disrupt Ukrainian defense agreements in the Middle East — Zelenskyy

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy based on the results of a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Luhovsky.

According to the head of state, an updated level of Russian export losses from Ukrainian long-range sanctions was recorded, namely: the port of Primorsk - minus 13% of load, Novorossiysk - minus 38%, Ust-Luga - minus 43%.

We believe that such internal Russian data may be underestimated. We will continue our operation to reduce Russian oil revenues and export volumes. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As Zelensky noted, "we have received Russian documents that determine the directions of their counteraction to our contacts with partners within the framework of Drone Deals."