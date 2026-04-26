Zelenskyy addressed the world on the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl tragedy
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Ukraine
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Zelenskyy addressed the world on the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl tragedy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky calls on the world to prevent new nuclear disasters
Читати українською

On April 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reminded Ukrainians and the entire international community how 40 years ago the world faced one of the largest nuclear disasters - it was then that a powerful explosion thundered in the fourth reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Points of attention

  • Hundreds of thousands of people have been dealing with the consequences of that tragedy for years.
  • However, Russia's terror in Ukraine could lead to a new catastrophe.

Zelensky calls on the world to prevent new nuclear disasters

The Head of State recalled that the explosion at the Chernobyl NPP released a significant amount of radioactive substances.

Although several decades have passed since that day, hundreds of thousands of people are still feeling the effects of this tragedy.

To contain the radiation, a sarcophagus was built over the destroyed reactor. Later, more than 40 countries closed it with a safe confinement to prevent new disasters. These two structures are what protect against radiation emissions and pollution. Their maintenance and protection is in everyone's interest.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy draws attention to the fact that it is Russia, with its war against Ukraine, that is putting the whole world on the brink of a man-made accident.

The international community has no right to ignore the fact that Russian-Iranian "shaheeds" constantly fly over the station, and one of them hit the confinement last year.

The world must not allow this nuclear terrorism to continue, and the best way is to force Russia to stop its insane attacks. We remember everyone who gave their lives, eliminating the consequences of this tragedy. A bright memory to all the victims of the Chernobyl disaster, - emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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