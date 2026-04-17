Slovakia will brazenly challenge the EU's decision to ban Russian gas imports
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Economics
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Slovakia will brazenly challenge the EU's decision to ban Russian gas imports

Fico
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Slovakia will file a lawsuit in the coming days challenging the EU's decision to ban Russian gas imports and request a preliminary injunction.

Points of attention

  • Slovakia will file a lawsuit against the EU's decision to ban Russian gas imports, seeking to protect its access to Russian gas.
  • Hungary and Slovakia are jointly opposing the ban, criticizing the EU's procedure for adopting the regulation.

Slovakia to sue EU over Russian gas

This was stated by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. The lawsuit will be filed with the Court of Justice of the EU, he noted, criticizing the procedure for adopting this regulation.

According to the Slovak government, this is a clear violation of all the principles on which the EU treaties are based.

The Slovak Prime Minister added that decisions on sanctions and foreign policy issues must be made unanimously.

Hungary has already filed a lawsuit against the ban, and Slovakia has previously said it will do the same. Fico said the government will file its lawsuit by April 27.

Both countries continue to receive Russian gas, despite EU efforts to wean themselves off Russian energy and reduce funding for Russia's war against Ukraine.

The ban on Russian gas imports was approved by a large majority of countries, which allowed the EU to overcome the resistance of Slovakia and Hungary when adopting this decision.

On December 3, 2025, representatives of the European Council and the European Parliament reached a preliminary agreement to completely abandon the import of Russian natural gas by 2027.

Two weeks later, on December 17, the European Parliament approved the EU's plans to phase out gas imports from Russia.

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