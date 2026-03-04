Slovakia's state-owned company SEPS has officially confirmed that it is terminating its contract with Ukraine's Ukrenergo for emergency electricity supply. It is important to understand that this happened after the move was approved by the country's government led by Robert Fico.

The Slovak government continues to blackmail Ukraine

The official comment was made by SEPS Director Martin Magat.

He drew attention to the fact that Ukraine last received emergency electricity supplies from Slovakia in January.

Magat also claims that Kyiv allegedly requested emergency electricity supplies after Slovakia banned them, but Robert Fico's team did not change its decision.

What is important to understand is that the request for unilateral termination of the contract between SEPS and Ukrenergo was submitted by the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico.

Putin's henchman announced his decision on February 23. This happened against the backdrop of the suspension of Russian oil supplies through the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Then Roberto Fico announced that electricity exports would be suspended until Ukraine resumed the operation of Druzhba.