Fico stated "different views" with Zelenskyy on the status of the Druzhba oil pipeline

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, after a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that they have "different views" on the state of the Druzhba pipeline.
Points of attention
- Slovak Prime Minister Fico expressed concerns about the state of the Druzhba oil pipeline after discussions with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.
- Differences in views between Fico and Zelensky on the pipeline's condition may hinder the resumption of oil transit through Ukraine.
Fico is worried about the Druzhba oil pipeline
Fico announced this on the social network X.
Fico noted that he informed Zelensky about the logistical difficulties and financial losses for his country due to the suspension of oil transit.
AFTER A PHONE CALL WITH UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT V. ZELENSKY— Robert Fico 🇸🇰 (@RobertFicoSVK) February 27, 2026
In connection with the state of the oil emergency in Slovakia, I spoke today by phone with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. I asked him for information on when, and whether at all, the transit of oil through the… pic.twitter.com/ZNS4BOzTqu
According to the Slovak Prime Minister, Slovakia's intelligence has reported that the Druzhba is supposedly undamaged and nothing is hindering the transit of oil. He added that Zelensky said that repairing the oil pipeline takes a long time.
Fico also complained that Ukraine has not yet allowed the Slovak ambassador to Kyiv to inspect the pipeline, and that the European Union ambassador to Ukraine has not been allowed to do so either.
Dmytro Lytvyn, the Ukrainian president's communications adviser, told reporters that the Slovak prime minister was invited to Ukraine specifically to discuss all issues regarding Druzhba in person, rather than communicate through social networks or the media. Zelenskyy's adviser emphasized that "this is a serious issue, not for hype."
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-