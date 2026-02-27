Fico stated "different views" with Zelenskyy on the status of the Druzhba oil pipeline
Fico stated "different views" with Zelenskyy on the status of the Druzhba oil pipeline

Robert Fico
Fico
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, after a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that they have "different views" on the state of the Druzhba pipeline.

Points of attention

  • Slovak Prime Minister Fico expressed concerns about the state of the Druzhba oil pipeline after discussions with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.
  • Differences in views between Fico and Zelensky on the pipeline's condition may hinder the resumption of oil transit through Ukraine.

Fico is worried about the Druzhba oil pipeline

Fico announced this on the social network X.

From my conversation with Ukrainian President Zelensky, I got the clear impression that the Ukrainian side is not interested in resuming oil transit through the territory of Ukraine.

Robert Fico

Robert Fico

Prime Minister of Slovakia

Fico noted that he informed Zelensky about the logistical difficulties and financial losses for his country due to the suspension of oil transit.

The conversation confirmed that we have different views on the state of the oil pipeline.

According to the Slovak Prime Minister, Slovakia's intelligence has reported that the Druzhba is supposedly undamaged and nothing is hindering the transit of oil. He added that Zelensky said that repairing the oil pipeline takes a long time.

Fico also complained that Ukraine has not yet allowed the Slovak ambassador to Kyiv to inspect the pipeline, and that the European Union ambassador to Ukraine has not been allowed to do so either.

Dmytro Lytvyn, the Ukrainian president's communications adviser, told reporters that the Slovak prime minister was invited to Ukraine specifically to discuss all issues regarding Druzhba in person, rather than communicate through social networks or the media. Zelenskyy's adviser emphasized that "this is a serious issue, not for hype."

"So is this pipeline in another country or somewhere here?" Lytvyn commented on Fico's reluctance to go to Ukraine.

