In Slovakia, the opposition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party criticized Prime Minister Robert Fico for threatening to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine.

Slovak oppositionists harshly criticized Fico over Ukraine

This step is not only a moral defeat, but also purely economic nonsense — this is how the party reacts to the possibility of cutting off electricity supplies to Ukraine.

She calls on the government to seriously address the diversification of oil supplies.

Robert Fico is once again becoming an extension of Moscow's hand and openly sabotaging Ukraine at a time when it is facing the harshest winter and Russian attacks on energy. This ultimatum is not about oil, but about shame for Slovakia — we will lose money for electricity, lose credibility in the EU and once again show the world that we are on the wrong side of history. Fico does not want to help his neighbors, he wants to harm them. This is not politics, this is outright treason, — said the head of SaS Branislav Gröling.

Fico's threat to cut off Ukraine's electricity supply is logical nonsense, politicians say.

Without electricity, it is difficult to repair the damaged Druzhba, and without a stable power supply, even pumping stations cannot work reliably. The Prime Minister is leading himself and all of Slovakia into a trap — if Ukraine does not have electricity to repair the infrastructure, the oil will never flow. And we will continue to sit here on emergency reserves, — said the party's deputy Karol Halek.

Fico said he would initiate the suspension of electricity exports from Slovakia to Ukraine if Ukraine does not ensure the resumption of Russian oil transit to Slovakia by Monday.