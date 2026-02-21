In Slovakia, the opposition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party criticized Prime Minister Robert Fico for threatening to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Opposition in Slovakia criticizes Prime Minister Fico for threatening to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine, calling it 'economic nonsense' and an extension of Moscow's hand.
- The opposition Freedom and Solidarity Party urges the government to address the diversification of oil supplies and not sabotage Ukraine's energy security.
Slovak oppositionists harshly criticized Fico over Ukraine
She calls on the government to seriously address the diversification of oil supplies.
Robert Fico is once again becoming an extension of Moscow's hand and openly sabotaging Ukraine at a time when it is facing the harshest winter and Russian attacks on energy. This ultimatum is not about oil, but about shame for Slovakia — we will lose money for electricity, lose credibility in the EU and once again show the world that we are on the wrong side of history. Fico does not want to help his neighbors, he wants to harm them. This is not politics, this is outright treason, — said the head of SaS Branislav Gröling.
Fico's threat to cut off Ukraine's electricity supply is logical nonsense, politicians say.
Fico said he would initiate the suspension of electricity exports from Slovakia to Ukraine if Ukraine does not ensure the resumption of Russian oil transit to Slovakia by Monday.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-