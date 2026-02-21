The head of the Slovak government, Robert Fico, threatened to block electricity imports to Ukraine on February 23 if Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not ensure the resumption of Russian oil transit to Slovakia via the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Fico began publicly threatening Ukraine

A close aide to Russian dictator Putin claims that on February 23, he will order Slovak companies to suspend emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine if it does not resume the transit of Russian oil to Slovakia, which was flowing through the damaged Druzhba pipeline, by that date.

If Zelensky thinks that blackmailing Slovakia for oil will bring Ukraine closer to the EU, he is gravely mistaken. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

According to the latest data, imports of Slovak electricity to Ukraine during the current month reached approximately 18%.

What is important to understand is that the transportation of Russian crude oil through the Druzhba pipeline through Ukraine has stopped since January 27 — this happened against the backdrop of powerful Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Officials in Budapest and Bratislava even declared an emergency in the oil industry.

They blame Ukraine for what happened, not Russia, which damaged the oil pipeline.

Slovakia and Hungary have already blocked the export of diesel fuel to Ukraine.