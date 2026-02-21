Fico gave Zelensky an ultimatum regarding electricity supply
Fico gave Zelensky an ultimatum regarding electricity supply

Fico began publicly threatening Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

The head of the Slovak government, Robert Fico, threatened to block electricity imports to Ukraine on February 23 if Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not ensure the resumption of Russian oil transit to Slovakia via the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Points of attention

  • The potential suspension of emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine by Slovak companies could have significant consequences, highlighting the vulnerability of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
  • Amidst the geopolitical tensions, the relationship between Ukraine and its neighboring countries, particularly in terms of energy supply, remains fragile and subject to external pressures.

A close aide to Russian dictator Putin claims that on February 23, he will order Slovak companies to suspend emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine if it does not resume the transit of Russian oil to Slovakia, which was flowing through the damaged Druzhba pipeline, by that date.

If Zelensky thinks that blackmailing Slovakia for oil will bring Ukraine closer to the EU, he is gravely mistaken.

According to the latest data, imports of Slovak electricity to Ukraine during the current month reached approximately 18%.

What is important to understand is that the transportation of Russian crude oil through the Druzhba pipeline through Ukraine has stopped since January 27 — this happened against the backdrop of powerful Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Officials in Budapest and Bratislava even declared an emergency in the oil industry.

They blame Ukraine for what happened, not Russia, which damaged the oil pipeline.

Slovakia and Hungary have already blocked the export of diesel fuel to Ukraine.

