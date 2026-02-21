Magyar showed the destruction of the Russian Tornado-S MLRS
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Magyar showed the destruction of the Russian Tornado-S MLRS

Forces of unmanned systems
SBS destroys another Russian MLRS
Читати українською

The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, reports on a new achievement of his soldiers. This time, a Russian Tornado-S (Smerch) MLRS was hit by the SBS "birds".

Points of attention

  • Commander Magyar emphasized the ongoing threat posed by Russian Tornados in cities like Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Sumy, and others, underscoring the importance of such operations.
  • This operation showcases the prowess of Ukrainian military technology and the coordination of the Unmanned Systems Forces in combating the Russian aggression.

SBS destroys another Russian MLRS

According to Magyar, the successful destruction of a new enemy target occurred on February 21.

This happened in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region.

What is important to understand is that at the moment of the powerful Ukrainian attack, the Russian MLRS was in a firing position.

The nastiest and most powerful and stray in the line of worm-type multiple launch rocket systems — Grad (122 mm) — Uragan (220 mm) — Smerch (300 mm).

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

Magyar drew attention to the fact that these Russian Tornados regularly terrorize Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kherson, Nikopol, and other peaceful cities of Ukraine.

It is worth noting that the Tornado S (S-Smerch) is a modernized, high-precision system with a firing range of up to 120 km. It uses high-precision missiles of a wide range.

According to Magyar, the new successful operation was implemented by the Birds 1 of the separate center of the Unmanned Systems Forces under the coordination of the SBS middle strike center.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine struck a Russian plant producing Iskanders and Oreshniks
“Bavovna” in Russia February 20-21 — latest details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 106 out of 120 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The air battle between Russia and Ukraine - how it happened
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian oil pipeline "Odesa-Brody" may replace Russian "Druzhba"
Ukraine offers an alternative to “Druzhba”

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?