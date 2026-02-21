The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, reports on a new achievement of his soldiers. This time, a Russian Tornado-S (Smerch) MLRS was hit by the SBS "birds".

SBS destroys another Russian MLRS

According to Magyar, the successful destruction of a new enemy target occurred on February 21.

This happened in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region.

What is important to understand is that at the moment of the powerful Ukrainian attack, the Russian MLRS was in a firing position.

The nastiest and most powerful and stray in the line of worm-type multiple launch rocket systems — Grad (122 mm) — Uragan (220 mm) — Smerch (300 mm). Robert "Magyar" Brody Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

Magyar drew attention to the fact that these Russian Tornados regularly terrorize Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kherson, Nikopol, and other peaceful cities of Ukraine.

It is worth noting that the Tornado S (S-Smerch) is a modernized, high-precision system with a firing range of up to 120 km. It uses high-precision missiles of a wide range.

According to Magyar, the new successful operation was implemented by the Birds 1 of the separate center of the Unmanned Systems Forces under the coordination of the SBS middle strike center.