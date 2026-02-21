The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, reports on a new achievement of his soldiers. This time, a Russian Tornado-S (Smerch) MLRS was hit by the SBS "birds".
Points of attention
- Commander Magyar emphasized the ongoing threat posed by Russian Tornados in cities like Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Sumy, and others, underscoring the importance of such operations.
- This operation showcases the prowess of Ukrainian military technology and the coordination of the Unmanned Systems Forces in combating the Russian aggression.
SBS destroys another Russian MLRS
According to Magyar, the successful destruction of a new enemy target occurred on February 21.
This happened in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region.
What is important to understand is that at the moment of the powerful Ukrainian attack, the Russian MLRS was in a firing position.
Magyar drew attention to the fact that these Russian Tornados regularly terrorize Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kherson, Nikopol, and other peaceful cities of Ukraine.
It is worth noting that the Tornado S (S-Smerch) is a modernized, high-precision system with a firing range of up to 120 km. It uses high-precision missiles of a wide range.
According to Magyar, the new successful operation was implemented by the Birds 1 of the separate center of the Unmanned Systems Forces under the coordination of the SBS middle strike center.
